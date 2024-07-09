Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.58 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.58, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $101.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,154 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,226. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

