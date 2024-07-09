Financial Counselors Inc. Has $490,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.06. 539,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,797. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.98.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

