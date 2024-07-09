Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.53. 1,330,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,404. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.61 and a 200 day moving average of $156.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.