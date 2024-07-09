Financial Counselors Inc. Has $294,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,554,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,470. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

