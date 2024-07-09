Financial Counselors Inc. Has $11.12 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Avery Dennison by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,814. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $231.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.20.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

