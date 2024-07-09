Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pool by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pool by 11,800.0% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock traded down $9.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,481. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.25.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.