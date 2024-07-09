Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after buying an additional 8,348,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ICE traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $142.13. 1,338,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.62. The company has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $142.24.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

