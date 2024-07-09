Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,979 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 127.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE NKE traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $72.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,304,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,014,338. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.49 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average is $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

