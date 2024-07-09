Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 366 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CRH by 2,426.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,481,000 after buying an additional 2,714,634 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,901,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,526. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

