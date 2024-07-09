Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 16,678 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hasbro worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 724,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,377. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

