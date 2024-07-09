Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,438,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TJX Companies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $554,156,000 after buying an additional 1,107,937 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in TJX Companies by 22,145.7% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after buying an additional 1,107,287 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TJX Companies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,164,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $296,849,000 after buying an additional 1,086,125 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,206,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,025,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $112.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

