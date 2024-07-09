Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VMC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.04. 515,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,702. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.86. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.