Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,555.08

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,555.08 and last traded at $1,550.00, with a volume of 55717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,530.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,319.40.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,369.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,279.08.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.