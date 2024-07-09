Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.28

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 72926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Evotec Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.