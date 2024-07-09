Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.28

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 72926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
Evotec Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.98.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evotec
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- What does consumer price index measure?
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.