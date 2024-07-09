Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Everi Price Performance

Everi stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $723.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Everi has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Everi’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,043 shares of company stock worth $1,073,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

