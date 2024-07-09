Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $146.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.84), with a volume of 439820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.72).

Eurocell Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.24. The firm has a market cap of £155.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,611.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Iraj Amiri acquired 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £2,050.65 ($2,626.68). Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

