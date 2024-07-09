ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1578 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA HDLB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. 941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks 2x leveraged exposure to an index, compounded monthly, of 40 stocks that have been culled from a list of the 1,000 largest US firms based primarily on high dividends and low volatility.

