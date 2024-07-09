ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1578 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous dividend of $0.05.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA HDLB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. 941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.