Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.
Equinor ASA Stock Performance
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
