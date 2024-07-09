Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,649,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,224,000 after purchasing an additional 213,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,270,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.33.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $8.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $765.60. The stock had a trading volume of 81,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $756.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $798.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

