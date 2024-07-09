Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Enpro worth $75,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Enpro by 5,227.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Enpro by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Enpro during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Enpro during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Enpro during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Stock Down 0.7 %

NPO stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.81. 14,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,833. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,027.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.08 and a twelve month high of $170.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.16.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently -857.08%.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.