Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ET opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,938 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Energy Transfer by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.