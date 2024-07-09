Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WIRE

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $289.84 on Friday. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $150.51 and a fifty-two week high of $295.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 34.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at $720,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.