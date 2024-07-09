Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 94.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.32. 572,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,982. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 46.79 and a quick ratio of 46.79.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. The business had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $100,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 169,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,697.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $272,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.95.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

