Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Edgewise Therapeutics traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 251836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EWTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

In other news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $40,788.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at $666,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $32,487.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at $253,810.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock worth $239,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.11% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $231,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

