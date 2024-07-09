Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,993,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,381 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Eastern Bankshares worth $41,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.70. 571,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.89. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.52 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

