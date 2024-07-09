Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ECCC stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $22.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.
About Eagle Point Credit
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Credit
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How to Place Diagonal Debit Spreads if You’re Slightly Bullish
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock Enters Buy Zone – Opportunity Knocks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Eli Lilly Stock Leads in GLP-1 Race with its Triple Agonist Drug
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.