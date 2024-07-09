Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.66

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 18478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.
Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter.
Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
