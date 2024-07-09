Douglas Benzie Purchases 409,203 Shares of Roadside Real Estate plc (LON:ROAD) Stock

Roadside Real Estate plc (LON:ROAD – Get Free Report) insider Douglas Benzie purchased 409,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £45,012.33 ($57,656.37).

Roadside Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of Roadside Real Estate stock traded down GBX 0.61 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 10.64 ($0.14). 967,987 shares of the stock were exchanged. Roadside Real Estate plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.25 ($0.17). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.98.

