DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Receives $134.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.79.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

DASH stock opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of -100.96, a P/E/G ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $706,193.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,711,701.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $706,193.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,711,701.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,345 shares of company stock valued at $66,416,801. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

