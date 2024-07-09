DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.19. 435,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

