Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 117000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Diamcor Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Featured Articles

