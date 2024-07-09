Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Down 3.1%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.53. 47,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,182,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,812 shares of company stock valued at $740,745. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

