DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.79

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.79 and last traded at $111.50, with a volume of 682201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.10.

DBS Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.91.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

