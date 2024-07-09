Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $16,618,978.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 279,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,482,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $16,618,978.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 279,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,482,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,883.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 705,537 shares of company stock valued at $83,831,802 over the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.89.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,823. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.63.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

