Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Gap Down to $403.92

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $403.92, but opened at $389.32. Daily Journal shares last traded at $390.31, with a volume of 2,469 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $534.06 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Daily Journal by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 115.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

