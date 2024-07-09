Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

CTSO stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

