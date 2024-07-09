CyberConnect (CYBER) Price Tops $4.24 on Exchanges

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00007343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $98.68 million and $16.13 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,249,167 tokens. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 23,249,167 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 4.11487279 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $18,818,304.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

