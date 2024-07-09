Cronos Price Hits $0.0846 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.25 billion and $8.23 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00044288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

