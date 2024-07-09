Creditcoin Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $165.48 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001373 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

