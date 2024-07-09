Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Down 5.4%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 3,942,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 6,821,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CORZ shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

