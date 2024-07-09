Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $303.00 at Roth Mkm

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $305.00 to $303.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.11.

STZ stock opened at $253.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

