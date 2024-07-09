Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 681 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. 81,807,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,715,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

