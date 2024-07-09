Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,406,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,832,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,456,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 674.8% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 337,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after acquiring an additional 293,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,850,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,002,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,738. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

