Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,204 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

