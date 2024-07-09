Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $758,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,988,000 after purchasing an additional 106,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,752,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.56. 1,159,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

