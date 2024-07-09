Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 196.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IYK traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $65.54. 78,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,498. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $68.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.