Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,548,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,281,000 after buying an additional 194,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $106.19. 2,108,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,884. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

