Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.1% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $57.96. 1,207,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,066. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

