ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Decreased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 309,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,422,000 after buying an additional 27,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,637,685 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $208,445,000 after acquiring an additional 513,465 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,707. The firm has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.75 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.