Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.42. 4,549,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,988. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

